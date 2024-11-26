Corn Slide Continuing Early on Tuesday

Corn futures are showing fractional losses on Tuesday morning trade. They posted weakness to close out the Monday session, with contracts down anywhere from ¾ to 3 ¾ cents. Preliminary open interest was down 93,819 contracts in December alone ahead of first notice day, with the rest of the board up 38,258 contracts on some likely rolling. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 1 cent at $4.02 3/4 per bu.

USDA reported a private export sale of 454,090 MT of corn to Mexico on Monday morning, with 364,792 MT for 2024/25 and 89,298 MT for 2025/26.

Weekly Export Inspections data from USDA showed 903,049 MT (35.55 mbu) of corn shopped in the week that ended on November 21. That was a 2.66% increase from last week and well above the same week last year. Of that total, 406,285 MT was headed to Mexico, with 219,705 MT to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 10.028 MMT (394.81 mbu), which is 37.54% above the same point last year and the best start since the 2018/19 MY.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.24 3/4, down 3/4 cent, currently down 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.02 3/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.33, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

May 25 Corn closed at $4.39 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.