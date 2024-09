Corn Showing Fractional Gains at Midday

Corn futures are showing steady to fractionally higher trade so far on Tuesday. The front month national Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up ¾ cent at $3.77/bu.

USDA’s Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop at 85% dented by 9/16, 1 percentage point above normal. The crop was also reported at 45% mature, above the 38% average and 9% harvested, 3% above normal. Crop ratings were up 1% to 65% gd/ex with the Brugler500 index up 1 point to 365. By state, MN was the largest improvement, up 9, with IL up 8 points, NE 3 points higher and MO improving 2 points. Ratings in OH continue to deteriorate, down 21 points, with KS losing 12, SD down 11 IN slipping 7, ND losing 6 points and IA down 2.

Brazil’s 2024/25 corn crop is estimated at 119.8 MMT according to CONAB’s initial estimate. That is below the 127 MMT projection from the USDA.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.11 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.77, up 3/4 cent,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.29 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

May 25 Corn is at $4.40 1/4, unch,

New Crop Cash is at $3.76 7/8, up 3/4 cent,

