Corn Pushing Higher on Continued Export Business

The corn market is trading through election day with gains of 1 to 2 ½ cents so far, as export business continues to come in. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 2 1/2 cents at $3.90 3/4 per bu.

USDA reported a private export sale of 124,000 MT of corn for 2024/25 sold to unknown destinations this morning.

Census data showed corn exports at 4.279 MMT (168.44 mbu) during September, which was the largest in 6 years for the month. That was also 35.61% above last year but down 17.02% from last month. Shipments of distillers were down 1.79% from 2023 at 1.012 MMT during September. Ethanol exports were a monthly record 148.49 million gallons during September and 5.17% above last month. Sorghum shipments were 473,627 MT in September, a 9-year high for the month.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 91% of the US corn harvest complete as of November 3. That compares to the 75% 5-year average pace.

A StoneX estimate for the US corn crop pegs yield at 183.7 bpa, down from the 184 bpa in their previous projection.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.18 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.90 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.32, up 2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.38 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

