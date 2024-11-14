Corn Losses Mounting on Thursday

Corn continues to be pressured by a weaker grain complex and rising dollar, as contracts are falling another 4 to 7 cents at midday. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is down 6 1/2 cents at $3.95 1/2 per bu.

Weekly data from the EIA showed ethanol production at 1.113 million barrels per day during the week of 11/8, up 8,000 bpd from the previous week and an all-time record. Despite the improved output, stocks were only up 19,000 barrels to 22.039 million barrels. Exports were up 35,000 bpd on the week at 144,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol down 9,000 bpd at 909,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be reported on Friday morning, with the 2024/25 crop totals seen in a range of 1.25 to 2.6 MMT, with sales for 2025/26 expected at 0-100,000 MT.

Brazil’s CONAB raised their 2024/25 Brazilian corn crop estimate just slightly, by 0.07 MMT, to 119.81 MMT in this month’s update.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.20, down 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.95 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.32, down 5 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.39 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

