News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Closes with Tuesday Losses

December 04, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

The corn market ended the Tuesday session with losses after a stronger overnight session. Contracts were down fractionally to 1 ¼ cents on the day. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up ¼ cent at $4.05 1/2.

A report on Tuesday initially indicated there wouldn’t be a finalization of guidance for the 45Z Clean Fuel Production tax before the Biden administration left office. Later in the day, according to a DTN report, clarification from the Treasury Department indicated there would be guidance before they left office.  

USDA’s Grain Crushing report for October grind showed 460.49 mbu of corn used in ethanol production during the month. That was down 0.4% from last year but a 3% hike from the same month last year. 

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.23 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.05 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.32 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.38, down 1 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.