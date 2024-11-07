Corebridge Financial Announces Pricing Of AIG's Secondary Offering At $31.20/shr

(RTTNews) - Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) announced that secondary offering by American International Group Inc. (AIG) of common stock of Corebridge Financial has priced at $31.20 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 12, 2024,.

AIG, as the selling stockholder, has offered 30 million existing shares of common stock of Corebridge Financial, corresponding to approximately $936 million of gross proceeds. AIG has also granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 4.5 million shares. All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as the underwriters for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.