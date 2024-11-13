Cordel Group Expands with New Rail Contracts

Cordel Group PLC (GB:CRDL) has released an update.
Cordel Group PLC secures significant contracts with Australia’s Aurizon Holdings and the UK’s Southeastern, marking a strategic expansion in the transport analytics sector. These partnerships aim to enhance rail infrastructure management and improve train accessibility through Cordel’s cutting-edge AI and LiDAR technologies. This move is expected to bolster Cordel’s presence in both the Australian and UK markets.
