Cordel Group Expands with New Rail Contracts

November 13, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Cordel Group PLC (GB:CRDL) has released an update.

Cordel Group PLC secures significant contracts with Australia’s Aurizon Holdings and the UK’s Southeastern, marking a strategic expansion in the transport analytics sector. These partnerships aim to enhance rail infrastructure management and improve train accessibility through Cordel’s cutting-edge AI and LiDAR technologies. This move is expected to bolster Cordel’s presence in both the Australian and UK markets.

