COPRO-HOLDINGS Sees Strong Growth and Potential Revisions

November 12, 2024 — 11:23 pm EST

COPRO-HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (JP:7059) has released an update.

COPRO-HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. is experiencing robust growth driven by increased demand in the manpower sector and successful recruitment strategies, particularly in its construction technician dispatching business. The company’s financial performance in the first half of the fiscal year has exceeded initial forecasts, prompting considerations for upward revisions to its sales and profit targets within its Medium-Term Management Plan.

