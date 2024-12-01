News & Insights

Coppermoly Limited Announces New Director Appointment

December 01, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Coppermoly Limited (AU:COY) has released an update.

Coppermoly Limited has announced the appointment of Quinn Lee as a director, effective November 29, 2024. Ms. Lee holds substantial interests in the company through her control of Custom Group Investments Pty Ltd and SQ1 Group Pty Ltd, owning over 36 million ordinary shares. This move could signal strategic shifts as Coppermoly strengthens its leadership.

