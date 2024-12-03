Copper Search Ltd. Updates on Director’s Holdings

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Copper Search Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Peter McIntyre, involving various trusts and custodians. This update highlights the director’s involvement in substantial holdings through entities like Macallum Group Limited and Labonne Enterprises Pty Ltd. Investors might find this shift significant as it reflects the director’s strategic financial positioning within the company.
For further insights into AU:CUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) $2.3 Billion Deal With Vizio Closes
- Ford (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Sales Hit New Record
- Analysts Revise Their Outlook for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.