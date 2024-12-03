Copper Search Ltd. Updates on Director’s Holdings

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.

Copper Search Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Peter McIntyre, involving various trusts and custodians. This update highlights the director’s involvement in substantial holdings through entities like Macallum Group Limited and Labonne Enterprises Pty Ltd. Investors might find this shift significant as it reflects the director’s strategic financial positioning within the company.

