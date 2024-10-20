News & Insights

Copper Search Explores New Ventures Post Drilling Success

October 20, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Copper Search Ltd. (AU:CUS) has released an update.

Copper Search Ltd. has concluded its winter drilling program at the Peake Project, uncovering significant copper mineralization at the Douglas Creek IOCG Prospect in South Australia. The company plans to pause drilling while exploring partnership opportunities and assessing new mineral prospects globally. With a cash position of $2.4 million, Copper Search is considering farming out uranium rights and reducing tenement costs to focus on promising ventures.

