COPEL Unveils Ambitious Efficiency Targets for 2024

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) has announced new operational efficiency targets during its Copel Day 2024, focusing on investment in transmission line improvements and regulatory remuneration. These targets, aimed at enhancing performance, were shared with shareholders and the market, emphasizing growth opportunities and strategic decisions in a competitive landscape. Investors are advised to view these as goals subject to market conditions and not as guaranteed outcomes.
