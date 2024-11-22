News & Insights

Copa Holdings Posts Solid Q3 Results Amid Challenges

November 22, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Copa Holdings (CPA) has released an update.

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of $146 million in Q3 2024, despite a $28.4 million decrease from the previous year. The company’s capacity and passenger traffic increased, while operating margins and revenue per seat mile saw declines. Copa ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $1.3 billion, highlighting financial resilience amidst operational challenges.

