Copa Holdings Posts Solid Q3 Results Amid Challenges

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of $146 million in Q3 2024, despite a $28.4 million decrease from the previous year. The company’s capacity and passenger traffic increased, while operating margins and revenue per seat mile saw declines. Copa ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $1.3 billion, highlighting financial resilience amidst operational challenges.
