Cooper Metals Announces Director Change and Shareholding

November 08, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

Cooper Metals Limited has announced that Ian Warland has ceased to be a director as of November 4, 2024. Warland holds significant interests in the company, including 2 million fully paid ordinary shares and various listed options and performance rights. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they could impact the company’s future direction.

Tags

Stocks
