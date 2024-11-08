Cooper Metals Announces Director Change and Shareholding

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

Cooper Metals Limited has announced that Ian Warland has ceased to be a director as of November 4, 2024. Warland holds significant interests in the company, including 2 million fully paid ordinary shares and various listed options and performance rights. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they could impact the company’s future direction.

