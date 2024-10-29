News & Insights

Cooper Metals Advances Exploration at Mt Isa East

October 29, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Cooper Metals Limited (AU:CPM) has released an update.

Cooper Metals Limited showcases promising developments at its Mt Isa East Cu-Au Project, with the discovery of the Grasswren prospect, featuring significant copper anomalies. The company continues to enhance its exploration strategy, supported by a detailed government-funded gravity survey that aims to uncover more drilling opportunities. With a robust $2.4 million cash reserve, Cooper Metals is poised to expand its pipeline of targets and explore potential acquisitions to drive shareholder value.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
