Cooper Metals Advances Exploration at Mt Isa East

Cooper Metals Limited showcases promising developments at its Mt Isa East Cu-Au Project, with the discovery of the Grasswren prospect, featuring significant copper anomalies. The company continues to enhance its exploration strategy, supported by a detailed government-funded gravity survey that aims to uncover more drilling opportunities. With a robust $2.4 million cash reserve, Cooper Metals is poised to expand its pipeline of targets and explore potential acquisitions to drive shareholder value.

