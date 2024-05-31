News & Insights

Cooper Energy Shareholding Shifts Notably

May 31, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Cooper Energy Limited (AU:COE) has released an update.

Cooper Energy Limited has experienced a change in substantial holdings, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. reporting varied interests in fully paid ordinary shares, affecting the company’s voting power. The latest notice, indicating significant shifts in share ownership, was made aware to the holder on 30 May 2024, with a detailed account of these changes provided in the formal submission dated 31 May 2024.

