Convergenze S.p.A. Increases Share Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Convergenze SpA Societa Benefit (IT:CVG) has released an update.

Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit, a green technology operator, recently purchased 1,000 of its own shares at an average price of 1.77 Euro each, increasing its total holdings to 120,500 shares, or 1.607% of its share capital. This move is part of a broader program for purchasing and disposing of own shares, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustaining its growth in the green telecommunications and energy sectors.

