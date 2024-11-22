Contango Holdings Eyes Trading Resumption Amid Transformations

Contango Holdings Plc (GB:CGO) has released an update.

Contango Holdings Plc has announced its audited results for the year ending May 2024 and is seeking to resume trading its shares following a suspension. The company is eager to update shareholders on significant transformations at their Muchesu coal project in Zimbabwe, anticipating positive developments as trading recommences.

