Contango Holdings Eyes Trading Resumption Amid Transformations

Contango Holdings Plc (GB:CGO) has released an update.
Contango Holdings Plc has announced its audited results for the year ending May 2024 and is seeking to resume trading its shares following a suspension. The company is eager to update shareholders on significant transformations at their Muchesu coal project in Zimbabwe, anticipating positive developments as trading recommences.
