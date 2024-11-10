Contango Asset Management Sees Growth in FUM Amid Market Recovery

Contango Asset Management Ltd. (AU:APL) has released an update.

Contango Asset Management Ltd. reported a positive shift in market conditions for FY2024, leading to a 7.9% increase in investment and service fees and a significant reduction in net loss after tax. The company achieved a modest growth in Funds Under Management (FUM), reaching $1.292 billion, driven by strategic acquisitions and enhanced distribution efforts. Despite the end of a distribution agreement with Vinva Investment Management, Contango remains well-positioned with a diversified product suite and plans for further expansion.

