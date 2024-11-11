News & Insights

Contact Energy’s New Share Rights for Employee Incentives

November 11, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Contact Energy Limited (COENF) has released an update.

Contact Energy Limited has issued 443,918 Performance Share Rights (PSRs) and 467,177 Deferred Share Rights (DSRs) under its Employee Equity Scheme. These share rights, which have no exercise price, could be converted to ordinary shares, representing a modest 0.11% of the total ordinary shares if fully exercised. This initiative aims to incentivize employees by potentially offering them equity in the company.

