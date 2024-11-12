News & Insights

Stocks

Contact Energy Announces Major Geothermal Investment

November 12, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Contact Energy Limited (COENF) has released an update.

Contact Energy Limited is set to revitalize its geothermal energy production with the construction of the new 101MW Te Mihi Stage 2 plant, marking a pivotal step in replacing the outdated Wairakei power station. This $712 million investment aims to boost geothermal output by 0.2TWh annually from 2028 to 2031 and promises higher returns for shareholders. The development, which includes extending the life of the Wairakei station until 2031, underscores Contact’s commitment to sustainable energy generation.

For further insights into COENF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COENF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.