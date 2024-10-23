News & Insights

Consolidated Lithium Metals Revises Private Placement

October 23, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Consolidated Lithium Metals (TSE:CLM) has released an update.

Consolidated Lithium Metals has revised its private placement financing, now offering up to 12 million units at $0.025 per unit, aiming to raise $300,000. This move is intended to support exploration activities in Quebec, Canada, including geological mapping and geophysical surveys. Investors will receive a common share and a purchase warrant with each unit, enabling further investment opportunities.

