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CONMED Appoints John Gallagher As New CFO To Succeed Todd Garner

June 18, 2026 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CONMED Corporation (CNMD), a medical technology company, announced the appointment of John E. Gallagher as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 15, 2026. He will succeed current CFO Todd Garner.

Garner will remain at the company in an advisory capacity till November 2, 2026.

Gallagher brings more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance across public healthcare and industrial companies to the job, serving as CFO of Certara, Inc. since 2023, and formerly at Cue Health Inc. from 2021 to 2023. He previously held the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer of Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD), facilitating two acquisitions during his tenure.

CNMD closed Wednesday's trade at $32.11, down 7.12%.

For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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