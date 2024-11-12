News & Insights

Conifex Timber Shows Improved Quarterly Results

November 12, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) has released an update.

Conifex Timber Inc. reported a narrowed net loss of $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, improving from a $9.7 million loss in the previous quarter. Despite a negative EBITDA of $3.9 million, the figures show a positive trend compared to the last year’s quarter and the previous quarter. The company’s revenue from lumber and bioenergy witnessed a decline, impacting overall performance.

