News & Insights

Stocks
CNFR

Conifer Holdings Reports Q3 Gains Amid Strategic Shifts

November 15, 2024 — 10:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Conifer Holdings Inc. ( (CNFR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Conifer Holdings Inc. presented to its investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., based in Troy, Michigan, operates primarily in the property and casualty insurance sector, focusing on specialty commercial and personal lines, with a notable presence in Texas, Illinois, and Indiana. The company recently released its Q3 2024 earnings report, highlighting significant changes in its operational structure, including the sale of its agency business. The sale of Conifer Insurance Services and Sycamore Specialty Underwriters generated substantial gains, contributing to a net income of $53.3 million for the quarter, despite ongoing losses from continuing operations. Conifer’s financial performance was marked by a decrease in gross earned premiums and a reduction in total assets to $299.9 million from $315.6 million at the end of 2023. However, the company improved its shareholders’ equity significantly, rising from $2.9 million to $49.1 million. Looking ahead, Conifer is poised to focus on its core specialty homeowners business while navigating the challenges of loss reserve development and maintaining financial stability.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNFR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.