Congressional Stock Purchase: Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz Buys Viasat Stock

In a new disclosure, Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz reported the purchase of $1,001 - $15,000 of $VSAT, in a trade that took place on 10-23-2024. Since that trade was made, the stock has fallen approximately 32.7%.

Viasat Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSAT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 10/23.

Viasat Insider Trading Activity

Viasat insiders have traded $VSAT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A BALDRIDGE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 55,000 shares and 0 sales.

INVESTMENT BOARD PRIVATE HOLDINGS (4) INC. CPP sold 2,811,442 shares.

TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD ONTARIO sold 2,811,442 shares.

PINCUS (CAYMAN) GLOBAL GROWTH GP LLC WARBURG sold 2,811,443 shares.

TRITON CO-INVEST, L.P. WP sold 2,811,443 shares.

LUXTOPHOLDING SARL TRITON sold 2,811,442 shares.

Viasat Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of Viasat stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $VSAT Stock?

The bull case for Viasat Inc. ($VSAT) hinges on the company’s strong financial performance, with core revenues reaching $798.4 million, representing significant year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth. The anticipated launch of three ViaSat3 satellites and the robust recovery in the airline in-flight connectivity market position Viasat favorably for future growth, and the government segment's mid-teens revenue growth demonstrates a solid foundation for operational strength. Furthermore, the company benefits from positive cash flow generation, bolstered by a favorable patent settlement, suggesting a resilient financial outlook despite challenges.



Conversely, the bear case underscores the company's expected stagnation in revenue, with guidance pointing to flat year-over-year adjusted revenue for fiscal 2025 and subdued growth in normalized EBITDA, which fall short of market expectations. Increased competitive pressures in fixed broadband and delays in airline connectivity installations due to Boeing's production issues amplify concerns regarding revenue projections. Additionally, the decrease in Viasat's backlog from $3.8 billion to $3.6 billion indicates a potential decline in demand, leading to downward revisions in revenue and EBITDA estimates and raising red flags regarding the company's growth trajectory.

Background on $VSAT Stock

Viasat Inc. is a global communications company that specializes in satellite and broadband services. It provides a wide range of connectivity solutions, including high-speed satellite internet for residential, commercial, and government customers. Viasat’s technology enables reliable internet access in remote and underserved areas where traditional fiber-optic or cable services may not be available. The company also offers secure communications systems, network management solutions, and advanced data analytics. With a focus on innovation, Viasat aims to enhance global communications systems and improve connectivity across various sectors, including aviation, maritime, and defense. Additionally, Viasat is known for its work in developing high-capacity satellites, such as its ViaSat-3 constellation, which aims to provide enhanced broadband services worldwide.

