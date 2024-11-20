News & Insights

Confinvest Appoints Auditor Amidst Dividend Decision

November 20, 2024 — 02:19 pm EST

Confinvest F.L. SpA (IT:CFV) has released an update.

Confinvest F.L. S.p.A., a leading Italian market dealer of physical investment gold, has assigned Audirevi S.p.A. the task of legal auditing for the years 2024-2026 and appointed Dr. Gianluigi Rossi as Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Notably, the proposal for dividend distribution was not approved by the shareholders.

For further insights into IT:CFV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

