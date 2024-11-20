Confinvest Appoints Auditor Amidst Dividend Decision

Confinvest F.L. SpA (IT:CFV) has released an update.

Confinvest F.L. S.p.A., a leading Italian market dealer of physical investment gold, has assigned Audirevi S.p.A. the task of legal auditing for the years 2024-2026 and appointed Dr. Gianluigi Rossi as Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Notably, the proposal for dividend distribution was not approved by the shareholders.

