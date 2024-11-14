Condor Resources Advances with Huinac Punta Permit

Condor Resources (TSE:CN) has released an update.

Condor Resources has secured a crucial permit to begin drilling at its promising Huinac Punta project, which is rich in high-grade silver and other valuable minerals. This marks a significant step forward for the company, as they prepare to launch their initial exploration efforts in a region known for its abundant mineral wealth.

