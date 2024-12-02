Condor Gold Attracts Acquisition Interest Amidst Rising Demand

Condor Gold (GB:CNR) has released an update.

Condor Gold PLC has entered an offer period as it considers two non-binding proposals from Calibre Mining Corp and Metals Exploration Plc, which could potentially lead to an acquisition of the company. The ongoing interest in Condor Gold follows previous discussions regarding the sale of its La India Project, highlighting continuing engagement with potential buyers. Investors should note the uncertainty around whether a firm offer will be made and the terms of any possible offer.

