Condor Energies Secures $10 Million Financing

Condor Energies has announced a $10 million brokered financing deal, with prominent participation from EurAsia Resource Value S.E. and other strategic investors. The proceeds will fund ongoing projects in Uzbekistan, focusing on production enhancements and field upgrades. The deal is expected to close by early December, pending regulatory approvals.

