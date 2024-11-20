News & Insights

Condor Energies Secures $10 Million Financing

November 20, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Condor Energies (TSE:CDR) has released an update.

Condor Energies has announced a $10 million brokered financing deal, with prominent participation from EurAsia Resource Value S.E. and other strategic investors. The proceeds will fund ongoing projects in Uzbekistan, focusing on production enhancements and field upgrades. The deal is expected to close by early December, pending regulatory approvals.

