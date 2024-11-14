News & Insights

Concordia Financial Group Announces Share Repurchase Plan

November 14, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Concordia Financial Group (JP:7186) has released an update.

Concordia Financial Group has announced a plan to repurchase up to 39 million of its common stock shares, valued at a maximum of ¥20 billion, to enhance capital efficiency and return profits to shareholders. This initiative, set to occur between November 18, 2024, and March 24, 2025, aims to optimize shareholder returns by improving the company’s capital structure.

