Comtech Secures U.S. Navy Contract: Will the Stock Gain?

Comtech Telecommunications Corporation CMTL recently announced that it has secured a sole source contract from the U.S. Navy Information Warfare Systems Command. Per the contract valued at $50 million, CMTL will deliver SLM-5650B satellite communications modems, upgrade kits, firmware options, and technical support over the next four years. In addition, the company also recently secured a significant contract with SES Space & Defense for SLM 5650B and other advanced modems for use in sovereign connectivity programs.



The SLM 5650B modem is a leading-edge, Wideband Global SATCOM-certified modem engineered for mission-critical communications services for both military and commercial applications. It efficiently supports several vital Department of Defense (DoD) and NATO communication waveforms, including DVB-S2X.



Various applications, such as navigation, surveillance and other mission-critical tasks, which are vital aspects of the U.S. Navy's operations, require real-time data transmission. Moreover, these operations are often conducted in challenging environments and having robust communication capabilities is paramount for greater operational effectiveness and improved situational awareness. Comtech’s leading modem technology is well suited to address the increasing data demand for and growing complexities of naval missions.

Will This Contract Win Boost CMTL’s Share Performance?

Comtech SATCOM modems have been extensively used across the U.S. Navy fleet. Its comprehensive portfolio of defense and security technologies is highly scalable, seamlessly supports digitized SATCOM infrastructures, and enhances mission effectiveness. It is a long-trusted partner for the U.S. Navy fleet, and the recent deal will further strengthen its role as a major supplier of SATCOM technology to the U.S. Navy. However, the persistence of demand softness in some end markets is a concern for the company.

CMTL’s Stock Price Movement

Shares of Comtech have declined 78.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 39.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CMTL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Comtech currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. It supplies products to prestigious customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, ANET delivered an earnings surprise of 14.83%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15.31%.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



Ericsson ERIC carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 22.22%. Ericsson is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services, and support solutions. It is now expanding its role into an ICT (Information and Communications Technology) solutions provider.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.