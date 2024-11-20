Comscore awarded U.S. patent for person-level TV audience measurement

Comscore (SCOR) has been granted its patent on Personifying Viewership Data which allows marketers to understand person level viewership of linear or connected TV-including co-viewing-by using predictive modeling based on massive samples of passively-collected household-level data. This new capability, already integrated into Comscore’s digital video, cross-platform, and TV solutions, provides more accurate insights into viewer demographics by leveraging Big Data viewing sources rather than only using costly panels with more sparse samples. It provides marketers with a privacy-forward way to measure exposure at the person level, while still benefiting from the scale of big data.

