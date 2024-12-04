News & Insights

Compumedics Limited Accelerates Growth with Equity Raise

December 04, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Compumedics Limited (AU:CMP) has released an update.

Compumedics Limited has announced a $2.15 million equity raise to accelerate growth, following strong sales performance across the USA, Europe, and Asia. The company reported a 150% increase in orders in the USA, driven by its sleep and Somfit business, and a 65% rise in Europe, supported by initial sales of its Somfit product. With a 175% surge in Asia, primarily from China, Compumedics is poised for continued momentum and expansion.

For further insights into AU:CMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

