Compumedics Limited Accelerates Growth with Equity Raise

Compumedics Limited has announced a $2.15 million equity raise to accelerate growth, following strong sales performance across the USA, Europe, and Asia. The company reported a 150% increase in orders in the USA, driven by its sleep and Somfit business, and a 65% rise in Europe, supported by initial sales of its Somfit product. With a 175% surge in Asia, primarily from China, Compumedics is poised for continued momentum and expansion.

