Compugen Showcases Promising Data on Ovarian Cancer Therapy

November 05, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Compugen (CGEN) has released an update.

Compugen Ltd. has announced promising data on the anti-tumor activity and safety of its triple combination therapy involving COM701, COM902, and pembrolizumab in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. These findings, presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting, highlight the potential of COM701 as a differentiated immune checkpoint inhibitor, offering hope for improved treatment options. The company’s confidence in advancing COM701 is bolstered by consistent data from multiple studies, suggesting a unique mechanism of action that may enhance progression-free survival in ovarian cancer patients.

