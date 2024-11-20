News & Insights

Complii FinTech’s Director Enhances Stake with Performance Rights

November 20, 2024 — 03:13 am EST

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Craig Mason, a director at Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, has increased his indirect interest by acquiring 10 million performance rights, which form part of his long-term incentive plan. These rights, valued at approximately $280,000, were issued following shareholder approval at the recent AGM. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with long-term performance goals.

