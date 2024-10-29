News & Insights

Complete Solaria Expands Board with New Director Appointment

October 29, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Complete Solaria ( (CSLR) ) has issued an announcement.

Complete Solaria, Inc. has appointed Lothar Maier as a new director following the Board’s expansion from eight to nine members. Maier steps in without any prior transactions or arrangements with the Company, and will receive the same benefits as other non-employee directors. His term will initially last until the 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting, where he will be eligible for re-election.

