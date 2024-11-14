News & Insights

Stocks
BXP

Compass Point upgrades BXP to Buy after relative underperformance

November 14, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Compass Point upgraded BXP (BXP) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $88, up from $80. BXP has lagged its two Manhattan focused office peers by 30% year-to-date, despite having a better balance sheet and higher average quality office portfolio, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that as an investment grade credit, BXP has continuous access to the unsecured debt markets. While Compass believes BXP’s West Coast office exposure has held back shares due to weaker office fundamentals, it believes a slow rebound in tech demand, largely spurred by artificial intelligence, could help tech leasing demand increase. With a 6.9% implied yield, BXP represents the best relative value in the office space, contends the firm.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BXP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.