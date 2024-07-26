Company News for Jul 26, 2024

AbbVie Inc.’s ( ABBV ) shares advanced 3.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.65, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57.

Shares of Valero Energy Corp. ( VLO ) surged 5.5% after the company posted second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.71, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. ( NOC ) jumped 6.4% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $6.36, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.95.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s ( LUV ) shares climbed 5.5% after posting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.58, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.



