Compagnia dei Caraibi Reports Revenue Growth and Debt Reduction

October 29, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. (IT:TIME) has released an update.

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. reported a 7.5% increase in consolidated revenues, reaching €40.1 million as of September 30, 2024, while its net financial position improved with a reduced debt of €8.9 million. The company’s strategic focus on premium segments has enabled it to maintain resilience amid challenging economic conditions, positioning it for a transformative 2025. The company’s commitment to innovation and quality continues to drive customer appeal and market competitiveness.

