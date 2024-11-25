News & Insights

Comms Group Ltd Strengthens Leadership with Industry Veterans

November 25, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) (AU:CCG) has released an update.

Comms Group Ltd, an Australian telecommunications company, has a seasoned leadership team with extensive experience in telecommunications, ICT, and finance. The company’s board includes pioneers of the telecom and energy sectors, such as Ryan and Peter McGrath, who have led successful ventures and hold significant qualifications. This diverse and experienced leadership aims to drive Comms Group’s growth and innovation in the competitive telecom market.

