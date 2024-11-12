Commonwealth Bank Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported a robust unaudited cash net profit after tax of approximately $2.5 billion for the quarter, reflecting a 5% increase from the previous half-year average. Despite challenges such as wage inflation and competitive deposit pricing, the bank’s operating income rose by 3.5%, supported by growth in lending and deposits. The bank maintains a strong balance sheet, with a CET1 ratio of 11.8%, and continues to focus on customer service and strategic investments.
For further insights into AU:CBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession”?
- Layoff Notices Land at Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- M&A News: Verizon (NYSE:VZ) Is One Step Closer to Buying Frontier
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.