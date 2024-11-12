News & Insights

Stocks

Commonwealth Bank Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

November 12, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reported a robust unaudited cash net profit after tax of approximately $2.5 billion for the quarter, reflecting a 5% increase from the previous half-year average. Despite challenges such as wage inflation and competitive deposit pricing, the bank’s operating income rose by 3.5%, supported by growth in lending and deposits. The bank maintains a strong balance sheet, with a CET1 ratio of 11.8%, and continues to focus on customer service and strategic investments.

