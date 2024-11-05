News & Insights

Markets
CMC

Commercial Metals Plans To Appeal $110 Mln Verdict In Pacific Steel Lawsuit

November 05, 2024 — 10:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has issued a statement regarding the jury verdict in the Pacific Steel Group v. Commercial Metals Co. litigation. Pacific Steel filed a lawsuit alleging various restraints on trade by CMC. After a trial that began on October 21st and concluded today, the jury awarded Pacific Steel $110 million, which will be trebled by law, along with attorneys' fees.

CMC said it is disappointed by the verdict and plans to appeal. The company maintains confidence in the integrity of its business practices and will continue to vigorously defend its position.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.