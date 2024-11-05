Commercial Metals Plans To Appeal $110 Mln Verdict In Pacific Steel Lawsuit

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has issued a statement regarding the jury verdict in the Pacific Steel Group v. Commercial Metals Co. litigation. Pacific Steel filed a lawsuit alleging various restraints on trade by CMC. After a trial that began on October 21st and concluded today, the jury awarded Pacific Steel $110 million, which will be trebled by law, along with attorneys' fees.

CMC said it is disappointed by the verdict and plans to appeal. The company maintains confidence in the integrity of its business practices and will continue to vigorously defend its position.

