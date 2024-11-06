Commercial Metals issues statement regarding Pacific Steel Group litigation

Commercial Metals (CMC) issued a statement in response to the jury verdict reached in the Pacific Steel Group v. Commercial Metals Co. litigation. The company said, “Pacific Steel Group (“Pacific Steel”) filed this lawsuit claiming, among other things, various restraints on trade by CMC. A trial on Pacific Steel’s claims began on October 21st and concluded today with a verdict in favor of Pacific Steel in the amount of $110 million, which will be trebled as a matter of law, plus attorneys’ fees. We are very disappointed by the outcome, and plan to appeal the verdict. CMC stands by the strong integrity of its business practices and will vigorously defend its position.”

