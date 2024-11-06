Commercial Metals Faces $110M Verdict, Plans Appeal

Commercial Metals Company ( (CMC) ) has shared an announcement.

Commercial Metals Company is facing a significant legal challenge after a jury awarded $110 million to Pacific Steel Group, claiming trade restraints by CMC. The company plans to appeal, asserting strong business integrity. CMC, known for its innovative construction solutions, remains committed to its operations amid potential financial and market impacts from the litigation.

