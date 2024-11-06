News & Insights

Stocks

Commercial Metals Faces $110M Verdict, Plans Appeal

November 06, 2024 — 05:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Commercial Metals Company ( (CMC) ) has shared an announcement.

Commercial Metals Company is facing a significant legal challenge after a jury awarded $110 million to Pacific Steel Group, claiming trade restraints by CMC. The company plans to appeal, asserting strong business integrity. CMC, known for its innovative construction solutions, remains committed to its operations amid potential financial and market impacts from the litigation.

For a thorough assessment of CMC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.