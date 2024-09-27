Commerce Department Rule Could Slash U.S. Auto Sales by 25,000 Annually

The Commerce Department's proposed rule to ban Chinese vehicles that connect to the internet, as well as Chinese hardware and software in vehicles, could result in a significant decline in U.S. auto sales and price increases. The rule aims to curb national security vulnerabilities, but it may come at the cost of competitiveness for U.S. automakers. According to the department's estimates, between 1,680 and 25,841 fewer vehicles could be sold annually as a result, pushing up prices and impacting consumers across the country.





The proposed regulation could also prohibit $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion in vehicle inputs from Chinese or Russian sources, which would directly affect automakers like General Motors and Ford Motor (F). The Commerce Department has emphasized that the prohibition is meant to safeguard U.S. vehicles from data exfiltration and remote manipulation by potentially hostile actors. However, it has outlined a provision for companies to seek exemptions on a case-by-case basis, which offers a potential route for automakers to navigate the new restrictions.





Market Overview:





The U.S. Commerce Department's proposed rule could result in a reduction of up to 25,841 vehicles sold annually.



The rule aims to eliminate Chinese internet-connected vehicles and related software and hardware due to security concerns.



GM and Ford would need to halt the import of their China-assembled vehicles, including the Buick Envision and Lincoln Nautilus.



Key Points:



The proposed regulation seeks to ban $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion worth of vehicle inputs from China and Russia.



Ford and GM (GM) have major vehicles, like the Lincoln Nautilus and Buick Envision, assembled in China, which would be impacted by the rule.



The Commerce Department's intention is to reduce the risk of catastrophic attacks via internet-connected vehicles.



Looking Ahead:



The software prohibition could be effective as early as the 2027 model year, with hardware bans taking effect in 2029 or 2030.



Automakers may seek exemptions from the rule, but it is unclear how many applications will be approved.



The potential impact on auto sales and vehicle prices could create broader implications for the competitiveness of U.S. automakers.



The Commerce Department's new proposal has the potential to reshape the U.S. automotive landscape by reducing reliance on Chinese inputs. However, the resulting sales decline and price increase could impact consumer choices and competitiveness for U.S. automakers. General Motors and Ford may face considerable challenges, given that their China-assembled vehicles are a target of the rule, and exemptions remain uncertain.Looking forward, automakers will be under pressure to adjust supply chains, and the broader impact on vehicle affordability could influence U.S. consumers' preferences. As public feedback continues over the next month, the final ruling will likely set a precedent for how the U.S. handles foreign technology risks in consumer products in the future.

