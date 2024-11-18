News & Insights

Stocks
CMA

Comerica price target raised to $80 from $75 at Baird

November 18, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Comerica (CMA) to $80 from $75 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm met with management who was generally optimistic overall and seemed confident in their positioning to grow PPNR while maintaining their disciplined credit culture. Loan pipelines remain healthy, fee businesses are performing well, and asset quality/capital trends are solid. Baird said they would be buyers ot the shares on any weakness.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CMA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.