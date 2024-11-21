Comerica issues statement on Direct Express program transition

Comerica (CMA) Bank has issued the following statement regarding the announcement by the Treasury Bureau of the Fiscal Service of its new selected financial agent for Direct Express program: “We have been honored to support the Direct Express program since 2008 and remain committed to serving its 3.4 million cardholders. At the request of the Fiscal Service, we have entered into a three-year extension of services to allow for the orderly transfer of services to the new financial agent.”

