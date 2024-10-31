Comcast Shares Rise on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Comcast CMCSA reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.66% and increased 3.7% year over year.



Consolidated revenues increased 6.5% year over year to $32.07 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.86%.



CMCSA shares were up more than 4% in pre-market trading. On a year-to-date basis, shares have lost 3.7% compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s appreciation of 5.4%.

CMCSA’s Quarter Details

Comcast lost 87K domestic broadband customers in the reported quarter. Moreover, it lost 365K video customers. Domestic wireless customer lines increased 319K.



Connectivity & Platforms revenues (63.3% of revenues) inched up 0.1% year over year to $20.29 billion in the reported quarter.



Residential Connectivity & Platforms revenues decreased 0.5% year over year at $17.87 billion. Business Services Connectivity revenues increased 4.5% year over year to $2.43 billion.



Content & Experiences revenues (43.7% of revenues) increased 20.8% year over year to $14.02 billion.



Media revenues rose 36.5% year over year to $8.23 billion, primarily due to higher domestic distribution and advertising revenues.



Peacock’s paid subscribers increased 29% year over year to 36 million. Peacock’s revenues in the third quarter jumped 82% to $1.5 billion.



Studios increased 12.2% year over year to $2.83 billion, driven by strong performances from Despicable Me 4 and Twisters.



Theme Parks revenues declined 5.3% year over year to $2.29 billion.

CMCSA's Operating Details

Costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2024 increased 10.9% year over year to $26.21 billion.



Programming & production costs increased 18.1% from the year-ago quarter to $10.22 billion. Marketing and promotional expenses increased 6.6% year over year to $1.99 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.3% from the year-ago quarter to $9.7 billion.



Total Connectivity & Platforms adjusted EBITDA gained 0.9% year over year to $8.295 billion.

Content & Experiences adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 billion, down 8.7% year over year.

CMCSA's Cash Flow & Liquidity Remains Strong

As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $8.81 billion, which increased from $6.06 billion as of June 30, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, consolidated total debt was $101.64 billion compared with $98.1 billion as of June 30, 2024.



In the third quarter of 2024, Comcast generated $7 billion in cash from operations, which increased from $4.72 billion reported in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $3.4 billion in the reported quarter, which increased from $1.33 billion reported in the previous quarter.



CMCSA paid dividends totaling $1.2 billion and repurchased shares worth $2 billion, resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $3.2 billion.

