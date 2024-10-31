Comcast reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.12, consensus $1.06

Reports Q3 revenue $32.07B, consensus $31.66B. “Our convergence strategy continues to deliver a best-in-class connectivity experience across our expanding network of 63 million homes and businesses, which far exceeds the combined fiber footprint of our three largest competitors,” said Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast (CMCSK) (CMCSA) Corporation. “Third quarter results demonstrate the strength of this platform – broadband ARPU increased 3.6%; revenue in our connectivity businesses grew 5%; and Adjusted EBITDA margins across Connectivity & Platforms grew to 40.9%. At the same time, we delivered an incredibly successful Paris Summer Olympics that helped fuel double-digit percentage growth in Peacock revenue and paid subscribers and contributed to NBC’s #1 ranking for the 2023-2024 season. We also released the universally acclaimed Despicable Me 4, which grossed nearly $1.0 billion in worldwide box office, and announced the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe in May 2025, which will be the most ambitious and technologically sophisticated theme park ever created. Overall, it was a very active and successful quarter, and I couldn’t be more pleased with how our team is executing and positioning our company for long-term growth.”

